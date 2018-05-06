HERDSMEN/FARMERS CLASH: Okowa Makes Case For Ranching, As Warri Anglican Communion Celebrates Synod

DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has said ranching will put to a stop to clashes between fulani herdsmen and farmers in the country.

Governor Okowa made the suggestion on 05/05/18, at the third session of the Twelfth Synod of the Diocese of Warri, Anglican Communion, held at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Ekpan, Uvwie local government area of Delta State.

According to the Governor, “herdsmen/farmers clash is a national problem, as a state, we are trying to bring the casualties to the barest minimum, as a nation, we must go into ranching of our cattle.”

“It is our hope that neccessary actions will be taken for us to go into ranching, we cannot continue to allow our cattle to be roaming around,” the Governor said.

The Governor who was accompanied to the service by the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Barr. Kingsley Esiso, among others, disclosed that machinery are in motion for any one who hides under the guise of youths to extort money from property developers and law abiding citizens to be prosecuted and jailed if found guilty.



“We have sent a bill to the Delta State House of Assembly which will criminalize ‘deve’ (extortion) by youths and anyone who is found guilty will go to jail,” the Governor stated, adding, “any one who is caught causing trouble, no matter how highly placed you are or who your sponsors are, will face the wrath of the law, we like the peace we are enjoying in the state.”

The Governor also called for collective efforts to ensure clean environment, observing that while it is the duty of local government councils to ensure clean council areas, it was the duty of all Deltans to dispose their refuse appropriately.

He lauded the theme for the Synod, “Work out your salvation with fear and trembling,” stating, “our God is holy, our call is holy, it is important for us to know that it is the one who does the will of the father that will enter His kingdom, we should use our lifestyle to carry out evangelism.”

Earlier, the Bishop of Warri Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Christian Ide had commended the development strides of Governor Okowa’s administration while Bishop Johnson Ekwe had in a sermon urged Christians to be prayerful not to fall into temptation.

Rt. Rev. Ekwe who is the Bishop of the Diocese of Niger West, preached against gay marriage, patronage of sex dolls, asserting, “marriage is between a man and a woman and should remain so, the woman may be more endowed intellectually or financially but the Bible says she must submit to her husband, glorify God with what you have.”