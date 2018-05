FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 (RUSSIA) COMPLETE FIXTURES

For all football ⚽ lovers. There will be 64 matches in TOTAL

*Group A:-* Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

*Group B:-* Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

*Group C:-* France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

*Group D:-* Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

*Group E:-* Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

*Group F:-* Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

*Group G:-* Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

*Group H:-* Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan

*THURSDAY, June 14/6/2018*

1.RUSSIA vs SAUDI ARABIA .

*FRIDAY, June 15/6/2018*

2.EGYPT vs URUGUAY.

3.Morocco vs Iran.

4.Portugal vs Spain.

*SATURDAY, June 16/6/2018*

5.FRANCE vs AUSTRALIA.

6.ARGENTINA vs ICELAND.

7.PERU vs DENMARK.

8.CROATIA vs NIGERIA.

*SUNDAY, June 17/6/2018*

9.COSTA RICA vs SERBIA.

10.GERMANY vs MEXICO.

11.BRAZIL vs SWITZERLAND.

*MONDAY, June 18/6/2018*

12.SWEDEN vs SOUTH KOREA.

13.BELGIUM vs PANAMA.

14.TUNISIA vs ENGLAND.

*TUESDAY, June 19/6/2018*

15.POLAND vs SENEGAL.

16.COLOMBIA vs JAPAN.

17.RUSSIA vs EGYPT.

*WEDNESDAY, June 20/6/2018*

18.PORTUGAL vs MOROCCO.

19.URUGUAY vs SAUDI ARABIA.

20.IRAN vs SPAIN.

*THURSDAY, June 21/6/2018*

21.FRANCE vs PERU.

22.DENMARK vs AUSTRALIA.

23.ARGENTINA vs CROATIA.

*FRIDAY, June 22/6/2018*

24.BRAZIL vs COSTA RICA.

25.NIGERIA vs ICELAND.

26.SERBIA vs SWITZERLAND.

*SATURDAY, June 23/62018*

27.BELGIUM vs TUNISIA.

28.GERMANY vs SWEDEN.

29.SOUTH KOREA vs MEXICO.

*SUNDAY, June 24/6/2018*

30.ENGLAND vs PANAMA.

31.JAPAN vs SENEGAL.

32.POLAND vs COLOMBIA.

*MONDAY, June 25/6/2017*

33.SAUDI ARABIA vs EGYPT.

34.URUGUAY vs RUSSIA.

35.IRAN vs PORTUGAL.

36.SPAIN vs MOROCCO.

*TUESDAY, June 26/6/2018*

37.AUSTRALIA vs PERU.

38.DENMARK vs FRANCE.

39.NIGERIA vs ARGENTINA.

40.ICELAND vs CROATIA.

*WEDNESDAY, June 27/6/2018*

41.S. KOREA vs GERMANY.

42.MEXICO vs SWEDEN.

43.SERBIA vs BRAZIL.

44.SWITZERLAND vs COSTA RICA.

*THURSDAY, June 28/6/2018*

45.JAPAN vs POLAND.

46.SENEGAL vs COLOMBIA.

47.PANAMA vs TUNISIA.

48.ENGLAND vs BELGIUM.

*LAST -16:-*

*SATURDAY, June 30/6/2018*

49.Group C-1st vs D-2nd.

50.Group A-1st vs B-2nd.

*SUNDAY, July 1/7/2018*

51.Group B-1st vs A-2nd.

52.Group D-1st vs Group C-2nd.

*MONDAY July 2/7/2018*

53.Group E-1st vs F-2nd.

54.Group G-1st vs Group H-2nd.

55.Group F-1st vs E-2nd.

56.Group H-1st vs G-2nd.

*QUARTER FINALS:-*

*Friday, July 6/7/2018*

57.Winner 49 vs winner 50.

58.Winner 53 vs winner 54.

*SATURDAY, July 7/7/2018*

59.Winner 55 vs winner 56.

60.Winner 51 vs winner 52.

*SEMI-FINALS:-*

*TUESDAY, July 10/7/2018*

61.Winner 57 vs winner 58.

*WEDNESDAY, July 11/7/2018*

62.Winner 59 vs winner 60.

*THIRD-PLACE PLAY-OFF:-*

Saturday, July 14/7/2018

63.Loser 60 vs Loser 62

*FINAL:-*

Sunday, July 15/7/2018

64. Winner 61 vs winner 62.

