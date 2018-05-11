A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has described the regular meeting of members of the party in Delta North Senatorial District as unifying and display of bond of unity.

Hon. Elumelu who spoke at the venue of PDP, Delta North Senatorial District meeting held in Asaba yesterday, observed that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has provided a leadership that has made members of the party to be proud of the PDP.”

“There is no other political party in Delta State apart from our party, PDP and you know our Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is a proud son of Delta North, so, there is no doubt that we are all proud members of the PDP,” Hon. Ndudi Elumelu who has been described as the bride of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency for House of Representatives said.

He added, “the good works of our Governor across the state are clear testimonies, that we are in the right party, and you can see the excitement on the faces of our members when we hold our meetings, the meetings to a large extent, have strengthened the bond of unity among Deltans who are mainly, members of the PDP.”

While commending the leadership qualities of Governor Okowa which has increased the fortunes of the PDP, Hon. Elumelu also, thanked the Chairman of the PDP in Delta North, Hon. Moses Iduh for calling regular meeting of the party in the district.

It would be recalled that Hon. Elumelu was the delight of all Nigerians when he was a member of House of Representatives which has made members of his constituency, Aniocha/Oshimili to be calling on him to contest for the position for the second time.