NLC/TUC Suspend Planned Nationwide Strike Over Subsidy Removal; Dialogue With FG Resumes, June 19

The Nigerian Labour Congress NLC and it’s sister bidyt, the Trade Union Congress, TUC, have suspended the planned nationwide strike, which had been slated to commence on Wednesday, June 7, over the removal of fuel subsidy and the astronomical hike in the price of petroleum products especially Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as fuel or petrol.

The resolution was announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chief of statff in-waiting the president, Rt. Hon, Femi Gbajabiamila and corroborated by both the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero and his TUC counterpart, Comrade Festus Osifo, after a nearly six-hour meeting between the Federal Government and the organised labour at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At Monday’s meeting, the parties agreed that

“The NLC to suspend notice of strike forthwith to enable further consultations.

“The TUC and the NLC to continue ongoing engagements with the Federal Government and secure closure on the resolutions.

“The labour centres and the Federal Government to meet on June 19, 2023, to agree on an implementation framework.” Monday