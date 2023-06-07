TINUBU MEETS STATE GOVERNORS IN ASO ROCK

President Bola Tinubu in Wednesday met with governors of the 36 states of the federation, known as the Nigeria Governors ‘Forum (NGF), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting with the Governor’s which commenced at about 12:30 pm is his first since the President assumed office on May 29.

Some of those present at the meeting include the governors of Zamfara, Kano, Taraba, Kogi, Ogun, Nasarawa, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Ebonyi, Lagos, Rivers, Osun, Jigawa, Benue, Taraba, Delta, Enugu, Rivers, Oyo, Plateau, Kebbi, Abia, Imo, Bauchi

The deputy governors of Edo and Niger are represented their states.

Those not sighted before the commencement of the meeting are governors of Katsina, Kaduna, Gombe, Ondo, Borno, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Ekiti and Sokoto.

Also in the meeting were the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

President Tinubu had met with the governors of his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), known as the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), last Friday, where he solicited their support for his administration.