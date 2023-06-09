Imo LP Guber Candidate, Sen. Achonu Visits Archbishop Of Owerri Province

Senator Athan Achonu, the Imo State Labour Party gubernatorial candidate, for the November 11, 2023 Governorship election in the state, on Sunday, June 4th, paid a courtesy visit to the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji.

The visit, which was an appreciation courtesy call, offered the Imo LP Candidate the opportunity to express his gratitude and warm felicitations to the Head Catholic Church in the state capital province his spiritual interventions in ensuring peace and harmonious co-existence amongst the Christian and other communities in the state, as well as, discuss his vision on important issues of development and well being in the collective effort to build a better and greater Imo for Imolites.

Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji , who received the visitors warmly, reassured Senator Achonu and his entourage of God’s divine presence in the affairs of men and prayed ernestly for divine guidance in the administration of the State and for sustained peace and development.

Senator Athan Achonu was accompanied on his visit to the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province by Engr (Sir) Paulinus Udechukwu, KSM and Engr. Chime Nzeribe, DG Athan Achonu Campaign Organisation amongst others.