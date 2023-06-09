NANS Congratulates Ahon On Appointment As Chief Press Secretary

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) South-South Zone, on Wednesday, congratulated Comrade Festus Ahon on his appointment as Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.

The student’s umbrella body in the zone led by the National Assistant Secretary, Comrade Chika Kessy Ossai, Deputy Coordinator of NANS Zone B Comrade Dio Oghale and NANS Presidential aspirant, Comrade Pedro Obi, expressed delight with Ahon’s appointment describing it as well deserved.

Speaking during a congratulatory visit to the Governor’s spokesman at Government House Asaba, Comrade Ossai described Ahon as a home grown journalist who over the years supported the activities of NANS in the zone.

According to Ossai, we are here to congratulate you on your well deserved appointment as the Chief Press Secretary to our dear Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

“Over the years, you have been a great pillar of support to students in the state and we appreciate our amiable Governor for finding you worthy of this appointment.

“As students’ leaders we pledge to support the state government as long as they continue taking care of the welfare of students especially as it relates to bursary payment.

“We believe in the M.O.R.E. Agenda of the Oborevwori administration and we urge the state government to continue to champion programmes that would uplift the common man,” Ossai stated.

Responding, Comrade Ahon expressed appreciation to the NANS leaders for the visit and assured of the state government’s investments in education and provision of welfare for students.

“I want to thank you for this visit and let me assure you that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is youth friendly and will put the interest of students in the front burner.

“We will advance Delta with our M.O.R.E. Agenda and we will not compromise the welfare of our students, so we urge you to continue to support the government within the limits of your powers.

“If there are issues don’t be quick to hit the streets to protest, come to us if its what we can do we will handle it as quick as possible.

“Our Governor has been with us, so he understands your challenges and will do everything within his powers to make students comfortable during their studies,” Ahon stated.