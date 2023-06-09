Pres. Tinubu Meets Wike, Other PDP G-5 Members

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) G-5 members on a courtesy visit at the State House, Today, 8th June, 2023.

The G-5 are Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State (re-elected for his second term) and Four former governors; Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

Shedding some light on the closed door meeting, the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, opened up on G5 governors meeting with President Bola Tinubu, stating while fielding questions with newsmen that the G5 will keep meeting with the president on the way forward for the country.

“The G-5, the Integrity Group, came to let the President know what we stood for fairness, justice, and equity,” Seyi Makinde disclosed.

What was discussed by Tinubu and the G5 govs Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo, however, said the G5 members only visited Tinubu to brief him on the latest happenings and their stance on fairness, equity and justice in the country.

Makinde, who was flanked by the four other members of the group who are now immediate past governors, further acknowledged that nation-building is a difficult task and demands constant evaluation.