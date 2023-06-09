OUR SUPPORT FOR AKPABIO, ABBAS FOR NAT. ASSEMBLY LEADERSHIP’LL NOT BE COMPROMISED – Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has declared the stance of the State to support the All Progressives Congress, (APC) preferred choices of Senator Godswill Akpabio as Senate President and Hon. Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The 10th National Assembly is expected to be proclaimed by the president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on June 13, 2023.

A press statement by Boniface Onyedi, SSA (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, disclosed that Governor Fubara, in a meeting with the National Assembly members-elect of Rivers State at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt, on Friday, June 9, 2023, explained that the declared support is to advance Nigeria’s interest.

He asserted that the position of the State should be the interest of all elected national assembly members from Rivers State who are expected to be formally admitted to either of the chambers when proclaimed.

The Rivers State governor charged members-elect not to veer off the declared interest of the state in order to remain focused in electing the preferred choices.

He admonished the members-elect to always work together as a team to make the desired impact and enjoy the dividends that follow.

Sir Fubara assured the members-elect of continuous support so as to remain relevant in national affairs.

Speaking on behalf of the members-elect, the Senator-elect for Rivers Southeast Senatorial district, Sen. Barry Mpigi commended Gov. Siminalayi Fubara for the strategic meeting and assured that members will certainly work in line with the charge of the governor as the leader of the state.