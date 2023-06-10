Fubara Promises To Complete Unity Road In First Year Of Office

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has declared that all obstacles hindering the construction of the Andoni section of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road will be removed with a view to completing the project.

Accordingly, he has directed the State Commissioner for Works, Dr. George Kelly Alabo to initiate the process for the revocation of the contract and reward it to a more competent contractor.

Governor Fubara who disclosed this today,10th June 2023,while speaking to journalists after inspecting the Andoni section of the Unity Road, likened the problem affecting the construction of the road to an elephant and vowed to remove it.

He expressed dismay that forty-five percent job still needs to be achieved on the road which the state government had paid hundred percent.

The Governor reiterated his pledge to fulfil his campaign promises of completing all ongoing projects in the twenty three local government areas and assured the people of Andoni of his administration commitment to deliver the road within his first year in office.

He noted that government will do everything possible to ensure the completion of the road, irrespective of the resources involved

– Reported by Awajis George