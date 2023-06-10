Mele Kyari Not Suspended; Still GCEO Of NNPCL

Contrary to a viral report which made the rounds on social media, Saturday, June 10th evening, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mr. Mele Kyari has not been suspended from office.

The confirmation of his continued stay as the substantive CEO of NNPCL was given by various sources both in the presidency and from NNPCL.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited denied claims that its Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, has been sacked by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to a telephone conversation reported by ATP News on Saturday, Garba Deen Muhammad, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPCL said the claim of Mele Kyari’s suspension was untrue, describing it as “the handiwork of mischief markers.”

Sources at the NNPC and State House in Abuja also confirmed that Kyari is busy with his job and there is no official communication from the government on the purported sack.

Multiple sources in the Presidency, equally disclosed to Leadership Newspaper, that there was no such plan to suspend Kyari as the GCEO of the NNPCL.

One of the sources according to the paper, said, “We got to know about the purported suspension through social media posts. But I can confirm to you that there is no such directive coming from the President. Nigerians are known to play a lot with trends and someone may just have sat down somewhere to make such posts”.