SONUBI IS NEW CBN GOVERNOR, AS EMEFIELE SUFFERS UNCEREMONIOUS EXIT

Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi has taken over as the acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

His appointment comes in the wake of the suspension with immediate effect, of former CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu, as head of Nigeria’s Apex bank, on Friday, June 9, 2023, with instructions to hand over to the Deputy Governor, Operations Directorate, Adebisi Shonubi.

The announcement of Mr. Emefiele’s suspension and elevation of Sonubi as acting CBN Chairman, was contained in a statement by Willie Bassey, a Director in the Office of the Secretary to the Federal Government, on Friday night.

The statemen gave reason for the decision to suspend the former CBN head thus: “This is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

“Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of investigation and the reforms.”

Meanwhile, it has widely been reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Godwin Emefiele.

Emefiele’s arrest is coming on the heels of his suspesion from office with immediate effect on the same day, by President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It would be recalled that the DSS had been on the trail of Mr. Emefiele and had attempted to arrest him earlier this year, but the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, had allegedly provided protective cover for the then embattled CBN Governor, by detailing soldiers to guard his residence and office.

It was reported in January that CDS Irabor had ostensibly sabotaged DSS investigations by providing an impenetrable shield of massive security, specifically military protection for Emefiele, who returned to the country at that time from the United Kingdom.

The ersthwhile CBN governor had headed to his office with heavy military detail on his Convoy and around his workplace, following his return to the country.

A senior DSS operative had recounted how the soldiers provided by the CDS countermanded the DSS officials who went to arrest Emefiele at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“Had we not stood down our officers, there could have been a shootout between our men and the soldiers who had cordoned off the area when the plane landed and escorted the CBN governor to his residence,” he had said.

Mr Emefiele’s dismissal by President Tinubu, had been eargerly anticipated, immediately hd resumed as president, against the backdrop of some acrimonious actions, including an attempt by the dismissed CBN top man to wrestle the ruling All Progressives Congress’ presidential ticket in June 2022, with President Buhari’s active involment, as well as the new currency . brouhaha which many felt had been targeted at Tinubu in an attempt to whittle down his considerable influence with his mind boggling financial war chest and reduce his chances of winning the Presidential elections of February 25th.

Though Mr Emefiele had later backed out of the presidential quest and also reversed the currency swap arrangement, many noted that his political posturing had not only fueled rancour within the APC rank and file, but had imposed unexpected hardship on many Nigerians across the country’s and shaken the political and economic foundation of the nation.

Mr Emefiele, 61, assumed office on June 4, 2014, following the controversial dismissal of his predecessor Lamido Sanusi by former President Goodluck Jonathan. Mr Sanusi’s ouster raised public controversy because of ambiguities over whether or not the president had the power to sack the CBN governor. Mr Tinubu was among those who criticised Mr Lamido’s removal as unconstitutional.

Emefiele was confirmed for a second term of five years by President Muhammadu Buhari in June 2019, which will expire by June 2024.

Mr Emefiele’s tenure witnessed a monumental and unprecedented depletion of Nigeria’s vast foreign reserves, as well as excruciating inflation via currency devaluation.

He repeatedly defended his action as necessary to mitigate the country’s challenges, which became intense after fuel prices fell at the international markets and Nigeria’s production output reduced following incessant hostilities in the oil-rich Niger-Delta and a coordinated exodus of foreign oil majors.

PROFILE OF THE ACTING CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR

SONUBI Adebisi Folashodun holds double Masters Degrees in Business Administration and Mechanical Engineering, from the University of Lagos.

He was Executive Director, Information Technology, and Operations at Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, a member of the Board of Union Homes. Director, Information Technology and Corporate Services in Renaissance Securities Nigeria limited.

He also had a stint with Citibank Nigeria Limited as its Head, Treasury Operations (1990-1993). Between 1999 and 2007, he worked in MBC International as Deputy General Manager and supervised their IT operational platforms.

He served in First City Monument Bank Limited (FCMB) as Vice President and in Ecobank Nigeria Limited as Executive Director.

He is a resourceful Information Technology-driven banker with over 22 years professional experience.