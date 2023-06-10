Emefiele Is In Our Custody – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed viral news reports that the now suspended former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, is in their custody, saying that they did arrest him and he’s in the custody undergoing interrogation.

This is according to a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Peter Afunanya, on Saturday, June 10th.

The post reads: “The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody for some investigative reasons,” it said.

“The public, particularly the Media, is enjoined to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning this.”

The revelation comes hours after the DSS refuted viral reports, including a post on its Twitter handle and an earlier reported comment by Mr. Afunaya that he was not yet aware that Emefiele was in the Agency’s custody.

An earlier tweet by Omoyele Sowore, Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the February 25, 2023 election, on his handle, @YeleSowore2023 at exactly 12:07 PM today, Saturday, June 10, 2023, gave a graphic account of how the embattled CBN boss was allegedly arrested in Lagos and whisked away to Abuja, while allegedly attempting to flee the country.

Sowore’s tweet reads: “@GodwinIEmefiele has finally landed in Abuja after he was arrested at his Lagos home at 2am in the morning/ He was flown on a PJ from Lagos accompanied by a team of DSS men. Emefiele was tracked after he drove around Lagos purportedly in an attempt to flee Nigeria.”

His tweet came on the heels of claims by DSS that Emefiele is not in their custody.

Emefiele, whose suspension was contained in a press statement from the office of the Secretary to the Federal Government, signed by Willy Bassey, a Director in that office, on Friday, June 9th, was directed to hand over to the Director of Operations (Operations Directorate), Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, with immediate effect pending the conclusion of investigation and reforms.

The DSS has been on the trail of Godwin Emefiele and had attempted to arrest him on the grounds of the ten allegations against the suspended CBN Governor, listed below: