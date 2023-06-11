FUBARA RESTATES COMMITMENT TO QUALITY HEALTHCARE FOR RIVERS PEOPLE.

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara (m), flanked by Dr Ndidi Uche, Permanent Secretary, Rivers State, Ministry of Health (l), and Amb. Desmond Akawor, Rivers PDP Chairman (r), during the inspection of two key health facilities in Port Harcourt, on Saturday, June 10, 2023

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has restated the commitment of his administration towards the provision of quality healthcare and social welfare for Rivers people.

Boniface Onyedi, SSA (Media) to the Rivers Governor, in a statement on June 10, 2023, disclosed that Sir Fubara made this commitment while speaking to newsmen shortly after the inspection of two key health facilities, Dental Maxillofacial and Opthalmology Hospital and Kelsey Harrison Hospital being reconstructed by the state government.

The governor who was conducted round the two health facilities by the Permanent Secretary Rivers State, Ministry of Health, Dr Ndidi Uche during the inspection expressed satisfaction over the pace of work done so far and commended the contractors handling the projects.

“From our assessment, the two projects are about 99% completed, I think we should commend the contractors. We understand the agenda of the state which is serious business when it comes to the healthcare and welfare of the people. It will be among the projects to be commissioned in our 100 days in office.”

Gov. Fubara said the two facilities when commissioned would attend to the primary needs of the Rivers citizens by providing essential health delivery services.