Democracy Day: OBOREVWORI EXPRESSES HOPE FOR GREATER NIGERIA

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State says a greater future awaits Nigerians if they eschew bitterness and embrace peace and unity for the development of the Country.

Oborevwori stated this on Monday while speaking to Journalists in Asaba on the celebration of June 12 as “Democracy Day”.

He said that Nigeria had weathered the storm in the past 24 years of civil rule and prayed for greater development and improvement in the standard of living of the people.

Oborevwori said: “We have survived 24 years of uninterrupted civil rule. Democracy has come to stay even though we have our challenges. We will continue to do more for the people to build on the achievements of our past leaders.

“It is my prayer that we will continue to achieve more for the people because any body in position of leadership is expected to do his best for nation-building.

“As leaders, what we want for Nigeria is more unity, more cooperation, peace, progress and that is my wish for our dear nation.

“I know that with peace and unity in our nation, more development will come to our people,” he stated.