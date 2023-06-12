Democracy Day: UMO ENO HAILS NIGERIANS, AKWA-IBOMITES FOR DEEPENING DEMOCRACY; ENSURING CONTINUITY, GOOD GOVERNANCE

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has hailed Nigerians for their resilience in deepening Democratic ethos and traditions, even as he extolled the People of Akwa Ibom for keeping faith with Democratic ideals and ensuring continuity and good governance in the state, since the inception of this Democracy in 1999.

Governor Eno made these declarations in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ekerete Udoh, to commemorate Democracy day in Nigeria and mark the 30th anniversary of the June 12, 1993 elections, which is the political watershed for the celebration Nigeria’s Democracy day.

The statement reads, “ On this auspicious occasion of our Democracy Day, we celebrate the resilience of Nigerians in ensuring that our democratic ethos and traditions are deepened.

“We salute the heroism of the symbol of our democratic struggle, the late MKO Abiola, whose ultimate sacrifice helped water the seeds of our democracy.

” It is fitting that our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu( GCFR) was in the vanguard of that struggle, and his message to Nigerians today, especially that which calls for sacrifice on the part of Nigerians as the issues surrounding the removal of fuel subsidy are being resolved, is spot on.

“ In the coming days, we would hold meetings with the relevant stakeholders, especially the petroleum products marketers in our State to explore ways and means of ensuring that the planned palliatives are applied to cushion the effects of the removal of the fuel subsidy.

“Let me commend and salute the good people of Akwa Ibom State, for staying true to the ennobling ideals of our democracy, and ensuring continuity in good governance through our A.R..I S.E Agenda.God bless Nigeria, God bless Akwa Ibom State”