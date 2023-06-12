June 12, 2023

Press Statement

June 12: Elumelu Tasks Nigerians on Tenets of Democracy

As the nation marks this year’s June 12 Democracy Day, it is imperative that Nigerians, the leaders and the led alike, to imbibe the culture and democratic tenets of equity, justice, fairness to all, mutual respect, tolerance, adherence to Rule of Law and respect for the Will of the people.

It is instructive to state that these are the essentials for a united, stable, peaceful, secure, and economically prosperous nation that we all desire.

June 12 embodies a national resistance to injustice, oppression and divisive tendencies; to impunity, violation of set rules, abuse of the rights of citizens and high-handedness by those in authority, which Chief MKO Abiola fought against and died for.

It is therefore significant that we do not lose sight of the essence of the June 12 Democracy Day but use the occasion to reawaken a national consciousness towards the entrenchment of true democratic practice that guarantees unity, peace, mutual understanding and harmonious living in our country.

On this note, leaders, government officials, agencies and their operatives must use the Democracy Day to rededicate themselves towards the service of the people to whom sovereignty truly belong by adhering to rules, engendering more participation by the people and ensuring that their expressed Will prevailed at all time.

I urge Nigerians to remain peaceful, united, and law-abiding as we work together in the hope of a better nation that we all yearn for.

Signed:

Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu OON