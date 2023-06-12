OBOREVWORI VISITS BAYELSA ACCIDENT VICTIMS, SYMPATHIZES WITH SURVIVORS; PURCHASES PROSTHETIC LEG FOR DIABETIC PATIENT

The Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on Monday visited victims of the Bayelsa State Football Supporters Club who were involved in a fatal accident on Sunday.

The Bayelsa supporters’ team were on transit to Asaba for the Nigerian Women Football League final between Delta Queens and Bayelsa Queens when a bus in the entourage was involved in a fatal crash after Kwale, leading to the death of 4 members of the supporters club with 7 others sustaining injuries.

Oborevwori, on arrival at the Asaba Specialist Hospital, was received by the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Peace Ighosewe, Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports, Mr Daniel Igali, Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Johnson Erijo.

Conducting the Governor round the male and female surgical wards to see the casualties, Dr Ighosewe took time to explain how the emergency situation was handled.

Speaking to Journalists after the ward visitation, Gov. Oborevwori commiserated with the victims and expressed satisfaction with the hospital’s ability to handle their cases effectively.

According to him, “as at this time yesterday (Sunday), we lost four persons and the other seven persons who sustained injuries are responding to treatment and they are in stable condition. It is our prayer that they survive.

“I am very sure that God being on their side, they are going to survive because the CMD of the Asaba Specialist Hospital and her team were very proactive and they have been doing a great job taking care of them.

“When I got the call yesterday from His Excellency, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, we immediately sent an ambulance to rescue them to Asaba.

“The doctors were on standby to receive them and they have done very well to keep them in stable condition. This hospital is well equipped and with the right manpower in place, they can handle any situation and they have been doing just that.

“They have operated on some of them and as you can see they are all in very stable condition.”

He said the State could not celebrate the victory of Delta Queens because of the unfortunate incident that occurred yesterday.

“It’s a mixed feeling for us because we were supposed to be rejoicing that we defeated Bayelsa in the Nigerian Women Football League Final yesterday. We are not too happy because of the sad incident that occurred where four persons died and seven injured.

“Because of the accident that happened, there is no way we can celebrate when we lost four persons and for them to lose four persons and also lose in the finals is like double jeopardy.

“As a State, we are in pains over the loss of those four persons and we have commiserated with the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri over the loss.

“We want to once again on behalf of the Government and people of Delta commiserate with the good people of Bayelsa over the sad incident. May God grant their souls eternal rest,” Oborevwori said.

Meanwhile, the Governor who also visited other patients approved the purchase of artificial legs for a diabetic patient who was amputated at the hospital.

The approval was sequel to a request by the woman praying the Governor to assist her in procuring artificial legs to enable her walk again.