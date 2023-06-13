AKPABIO EMERGES NIGERIA SENATE PRESIDENT, DEFEATS YARI

Former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, has been elected as the Senate President of the 10th Assembly.

Akpabio, the immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and a former minority leader of the Senate as a PDP Senator, who is the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, scored 63 votes to defeat Senator Abdulaziz Yari, a former Governor of Zamfara State, who got 46 votes.

The voting started at 9am, one hour ahead of the earlier advertised 10am, but proceedings at the chambers which had a full house, commenced much earlier, as all the Senators-elect were present, arguably mindful of a 2015 scenario where most of the Senators-elect had gone to the International Conference Centre, Abuja, to receive newly elected President Buhari from a trip, with the erroneous minseset that the voting process would not commence until they, who were in the majority at that time, were seated in the Chamber.

The Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Tambuwal then called for nominations and the senator-elect for Borno South, Ali Ndume, nominated Godswill Akpabio, senator-elect for Akwa Ibom North-East, as President of the Senate. Akpabio accepted the nomination; while Elisha Abbo, senator-elect for Adamawa North, nominated Abdulaziz Yari, senator-elect for Zamfara West.

Voting begun at exactly 08:45am on a state by state basis, alphabetically, and ended at exactly 09:15am.

A short recess was observed, after which the Clerk returned and declared Senator Akpabio as the winner of the election.

Senator Godswill Akpabio sworn in as Senate President

Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio was sworn in at exactly 09:44am, as the President of the 10th Senate of Nigeria.

Photo: Channels Television