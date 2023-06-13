EMOMOTIMI GUWOR EMERGES SPEAKER, DELTA HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor

Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor has been elected and sworn in as the Speaker of the 8th Session of the Delta State House of Assembly.

Guwor was nominated by Fergusson Onwo, the member representing Isoko South II Constituency. The nomination was seconded by Marilyn Okowa-Daramola, daughter of former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the member representing Ika North/East Constituency.

Hon. Guwor, who won re-election to represent Warri South West State Constituency in DTHA for a second term, had been heavily tipped as the main front runner and favoured candidate of former Delta Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, to clinch the Speakership position of the House, against his kinsman Hon. Oboro Preyor, who was purportedly touted in some quarters, as the favored candidate of newly elected Delta Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori and Senator James Manager, immediate past Delta South Senator, in the National Assembly.

Rt.Hon Guwor took his oath and pledged to work for the development of the state and the welfare of its people. He expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him by his constituents. With his years of experience in politics and leadership, Hon Guwor is expected to lead the Assembly with distinction.

Hon. Arthur Akpowowo

Hon Arthur Akpowowo was also elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, making this a remarkable day for the people of Delta state. The atmosphere was jubilant as the people congratulated the new Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Assembly. This swearing-in ceremony of the two new Principal Officers marks a new dawn in the legislative history of Delta State House of Assembly.