HILDA BACI GETS GUINNESS WORLD RECORD FOR LONGEST COOKING MARATHON; SETS 93 HRS, 11 MINS NEW RECORD

Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, has been officially recognized and declared by Guinness World Record, as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon.

Her new recorded is 93 hours 11 minutes. She cooked over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint.

Although the 27-year-old, Madonna University graduate, from Akwa Ibom State had cooked for 100 hours non-stop, from May 11 – May 15, breaking India’s Lata Tondon’s 87 hours 45 minutes record of uninterrupted cooking in the process, Guinness World Record on Tuesday, June 13th, announced that it deducted from Hilda’s final total because of a miscalculation in the time spent on one of her one of her rest breaks.

GWR spokesperson said: “However anyone attempting a marathon record receives a five minutes break for every hour that they complete. This is to allow suitable rest breaks for the participants due to the prolonged nature of these records.

“As with all ‘longest marathon’ records, the participant is permitted a five-minute rest break for every continuous hour of activity. These rest breaks can be accumulated if not taken. They were the only times Hilda could use the bathroom or sleep during the attempt.

”In this case, there was a miscalculation when it came to Hilda’s rest breaks, meaning we are unable to award the 100 hours claimed.

”I can now announce with a time of 93 hours and 11 minutes, Hilda Baci is the new holder of the Guinness world records title for the longest cooking marathon. Congratulations, you are officially amazing,” the Guinness representative said in a viral video.