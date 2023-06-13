I’LL NOT DISAPPOINT MY CONSTITUENTS, RT. HON. DEKOR REASSURES OGONI PEOPLE

Press release

Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor

I Will Not Disappoint My Constituents, Rt. Hon. Dekor Reassures Ogoni People

Following the successful inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday, the member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor has reaffirmed his commitment to serve his constituents to the best of his ability and make their lives more meaningful in the next four years.

Speaking at a reception in Abuja organized by the good people of Khana/Gokana shortly after the momentous event, Rt. Hon. Dekor vowed to prioritize the interests and concerns of his Khana/ Gokana constituents, assuring that he will not disappoint them during his next four years term.

The esteemed federal lawmaker, one-time Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly expressed his deep gratitude for their votes, prayers, support and trust placed in him.

While acknowledging the responsibility bestowed upon him as their representative, Rt. Hon. Dekor emphasized the need for commitment to the welfare of his people.

His words: “I stand before you today as your elected representative, humbled and dedicated to the cause of working for your betterment. I want to assure each and everyone of you that I will not disappoint you”.

Rt. Hon. Dekor who was a former Commissioner for Works in Rivers State further acknowledged the challenges faced by his constituents, ranging from economic disparities to healthcare access and environmental concerns, vowing to collaborate with his fellow lawmakers to propose and support legislations that address these issues head-on.

Furthermore, the federal lawmaker highlighted his intention to maintain open lines of communication with his constituents, assuring that like it was in his first four years, his voice will not only be louder in this new dispensation, but will be conspicuously heard.

He emphasized the importance of working towards solutions that bridge divides and benefit all residents of the district/state, regardless of political affiliation.

“I am here to listen to you, to understand your needs, and to fight for the changes you desire. My presence will be felt in the National Assembly and, together, we will build a brighter future for Khana and Gokana people”, Rt. Hon. Dekor assured.

