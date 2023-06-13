NASS: Akpabio, Abass Emerge As Senate President, House Speaker; Pres. Tinubu Congratulates New Leaders

Nigeria’s National Assembly elected a new leadership, on Tuesday, June 13, to carry the mantle of both chambers, as the 10th National Assembly (NASS) session for the next four years has emerged, with the preferred candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) clinching the two exalted seats – Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Sen. Godswill Akpabio emerged as the Senate President on Tuesday, scoring a total of 63 votes to defeat his only opponent and former Governor of Zamfara State, Sen. Abdulazeez Yari who managed 46 votes.

The senator-elect representing Kano South senatorial district, Jibrin Barau, who had been paired with Sen. Akpabio as APC’s favoured choices, emerged as the Deputy Senate President, unopposed.

The House of Representatives election for the Speakership was easy sailing for Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass who polled 353 votes out of the 359 votes that were cast to emerge as Speaker, as all the viable challengers to the seat had stepped down from the contest, after President Tinubu prevailed on them to abide by the Party’s choices

Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State, and was also paired with Hon. Abass in the Party’s slate, emerged as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives unopposed.

Meanwhile and in a related development, President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the newly elected National Assembly leaders, describing the election of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Rt. Honourable Tajudeen Abbas, as a good development.

The President in a statement personally signed by him, also rejoiced with the new Deputy Senate President Jibril Barau and House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu for their well-deserved victories, noting that being elected by their peers as presiding officers and assuming the leadership of the National Assembly, as the President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly, is a great honour that comes with a huge responsibility.

“I trust that you will justify the confidence reposed in you by your members and many Nigerians.

The President wished Senator Abdulaziz Yari, Honourable Member Idris Wase and Honourable Aminu Jaji who enriched the process with their participation in the leadership election the best and a successful tenure in the 10th National Assembly.

He urged them to sustain the same level of enthusiasm they brought to the leadership contest in the discharge of their duties to their constituents and Nigeria.

The Nigerian leader also congratulated all members of the National Assembly, across party lines, who, today, enlisted into the service of the blessed people of our great country.

He said: “We have all been called upon and accepted the responsibility to diligently and faithfully serve our fatherland with the oath we took. It is time to get on and move swiftly with the business of governance in the service of Nigeria

“As your President, I am prepared to transparently work with the National Assembly. Nigerians expect distinguished Senators and Honourable members to make laws and carry out oversight duties that will enhance the performance of government to achieve successful outcomes including improving their quality of life.

In the course of our work together, disagreements may occur. When we disagree it will not be out of malice, ill-will and the quest to diminish the institution of the National Assembly or any individual member.

Our people across the length and breadth of our country expect so much from us. They want us to lift their economic burden. They want us to eliminate insecurity so our farmers in rural communities can go to their farms and produce the food we eat.

Our people look up to us to change the fortune of our country for good and remove all barriers that impede progress. All of these we can make happen with dedication and commitment. We can only achieve all the good things we promised during our campaigns when we work together in harmony but with respect for our respective prerogatives and in the best interest of our country.

We cannot afford to waste this opportunity because Nigerians want us to make every day of the next four years count. Justifiably, our people want more from their government. They truly deserve progressive good governance that will improve their standards of living. We must give them our best.

I will remain a partner in progress for the peace, stability and prosperity of Nigeria. I count on the leadership of the 10th National Assembly and all members to work and walk with me on this governmental journey.

Once again, I send my best wishes.”