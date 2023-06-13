OKUMAGBA CONGRATULATES ONOWAKPO, DAFINONE, WAIVE, ALL FEDERAL LEGISLATORS FROM DELTA

PRESS STATEMENT

JUNE 13, 2023

OKUMAGBA CONGRATULATES ONOWAKPO, DAFINONE, WAIVE, AND ALL FEDERAL LEGISLATORS FROM DELTA STATE

Prominent leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State and member of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, has congratulated the APC as well as other National Assembly members representing Delta State on their successful inauguration, on June 13, 2023, as members of the 10th National Assembly.

In a Press Statement, he commended them for the hard work they have put in thus far, and the commitment to serve their respective constituencies in Delta state. He therefore urged them to ensure equitable distribution of development among their constituents, stay true to their commitment to social justice, accountability and good governance, in the course of their tenures in the red and green chambers, respectively.

The former Commissioner of Finance in Delta State reminded them of the state of the nation and the need to support President Tinubu’s far-reaching agenda to reform the country on the path of sustainable growth through the administration’s “progressive good governance in furtherance of the Nigerian ideal” captured in Tinubu’s five governance principles which include “governing according to the constitution and the rule of law; to defend the nation from terror and all forms of criminality that threaten the peace and stability of our country; and to remodel our economy to bring about growth and development through job creation, food security and an end of extreme poverty.”

As representatives of the leading oil-producing state, the NDDC Board member urged them to also assist in President Tinubu’s avowed commitment not to tolerate economic sabotage and his instruction to the security agencies to crush the menace of oil theft, wherever it is coming from.

Okumagba noted that one of the major layers of leakages in the economy is losses from the oil sector through theft and leakages of aging infrastructure, which costs the nation about 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day, amounting to about N250 billion a month. Curtailing these losses and saving the amount therefrom, which President Tinubu is committed to, according to him, when ploughed back into the nation’s economy will greatly benefit the Niger Delta region and Delta State tremendously.

As they commence legislative duties, Okumagba also admonished them to commit to enriching lives in Delta State’s communities by supporting legislation that will generate important economic activities in the State. He also reminded them of their noble task to help maintain a checks and balance system, and that working together with all other members of the national assembly, the Delta state representatives will advance a robust legislative agenda that will support growth and sustainability in the country to the benefit of all.