SEN. NED NWOKO: A DATE WITH HISTORY – By Norbert Chiazor

Senator Ned Nwoko

Anioma, Ibo-speaking people of Delta would relish Tuesday June 13, 2023 as a watershed moment.Their prominent breed,Prince Ned Nwoko became a Senator.

Even with about 109 senators inaugurated, Ned Nwoko is a big deal.Anioma’s most euphoric era has waned.The first Delta governor of Anioma origin bowed from stage,May 29,2023. Dr.Ifeanyichukwu Okowa, the jinx breaker,is now former governor.

While Okowa ruled,he reigned colossal like the huge colourful “ Ijele” masquerade, we all admired in Theresa Onuora/Flavour/Larry Gaga delightful opus.Hate him or love him, he made Anioma powerful and made Delta proud.His imprints are evergreen, in diverse areas.What is next after Ekwueme,”Egedege onye oma”, good son,who gave us bragging rights? What future for Anioma,nay Delta after Okowa? The questions on many lips.

Nigeria is a jungle.Only the bravest survives here.On the table of opportunities,crowded by over 250 ethnic groups,the weakest are the sufferers of servitude,condemned to cries and crumbs of alienation and marginalization.

The highest political office for Delta North (Anioma) is now in the hands of the man fondly called Ned, a popular lawyer and businessman,from Idumuje -Ugboko,Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

Again,there is a gaping peculiarity about the status of this Senator.He is the only PDP Senator in Delta,with Senator Ede Dafinone representing the Urhobos of Delta Central in APC and Senator Thomas Joel-Onowakpor representing Isoko,Itsekiri and Ijaw in APC. For idumuje clan and Aniocha axis,Prince Ned Nwoko is first in history.

In his self confessed aversion for politics,Ned does not pride himself a politician. By Nigerian stereotype,the title tinkers nothing tangible but trickery.But Politics took him to the senate. Anioma elected him Senator under PDP.

After Okowa,all eyes are on Ned Nwoko to lead and lift Anioma.What is the taste of Ned Frankly he is sugar in our tea.

Prince Ned Nwoko is to say the least an icon but more congruently an iconoclast.He follows simple but strange rules.His engagement absurd in easiness.Groomed in African royal palace and educated in the best British universities,Ned is a paradox.Aristocratic in background, ordinary in lifestyle.

A prince of Idumuje Ugboko kingdom and alumnus of university of Keele and university of London,both in Britain,he is the initiator of the London -Paris Club Loans Refunds,which earned millions of dollars to the state and local governments,leading to the end Nigeria’s recession, first black African to embark on symbolic expedition to the icy region of Antartica South Pole, for Africa anti Malaria Eradication project as well as founder of SPORTS university,Idumuje -Ugboko, the first of its kind in Sub -Sharan Africa.

His Mount Ned Resort,home to palatial mansion and rarest collection of wildlife is the biggest private tourism destination in the Niger Delta, open 24 hours to local and international visitors.

He had singularly sponsored thousands of secondary and tertiary students and granted sundry favours to widows and less privileged in Anioma land and far afield. As member House of Representatives between 1999- 2003, Hon. Ned Nwoko was enamoured with people-centred ideals.

A wealthy man buffeted by the plight of the poor and powerless.A good showman.A selfless skilled performer who panders to the hoi polloi.

As Delta North senator in the 10th senate, Prince Ned Nwoko comes after predecessors- Chief Nosike Ikpo,Chief Patrick Osakwe ( both of blessed memory),Dr.Ifeanyi Okowa and Chief Peter Nwaoboshi. While the rest served without scandals,the latter ended in jail, a sad ridicule alien to Anioma.

Ned’s race to the senate is laborious and long drawn. Beginning 12 years ago he contested unsuccessfully in 2011 as Okowa was elected senator for Delta North.

In 2018, he would contest the senate seat again but very ugly political intrigue left the electoral process flawed, with Nwaoboshi gaining pyrrhic victory compelling Ned to move on and face the future. By 2022, his predestined journey to the senate came afloat, as he won the PDP Delta North senatorial primary, with overwhelming ballot and went ahead to win in the February 25,2023 general elections.

The story of Ned is a rehash of the treatise of Somalian post colonial intellectual – Nuruddin Farrah “A Naked Needle “ (1976) which counter balances clear conscience against the crudity of moral burden.

His integrity and service had attracted countless honours and awards .He was awarded Honorary Doctorate degree in Letters (D.Litt.) by commonwealth university college,Belize , North America.The Federal university of Petroleum Resources FUPRE, Effurun in Delta state, also decorated him in 2019 with an honorary doctorate degree, in addition to awards by University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Delta state university,Abraka among other recognitions from organizations and individuals.

Like every mortal, Prince Ned Nwoko has its frailties but the renaissance of Anioma land is assured in the hands of a kind man. Anioma people and indeed Deltans need good governance and effective representation.The Senator must move in his characteristic swiftness to join Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in advancing Delta to remarkable heights in social infrastructure and human empowerment.

Friends and even foes acknowledge Ned as an irrepressible go getter.Fearlessly firm with his boldness set on stone.A track record that amasses goodwill and respect from all quarters.The task before the newly inaugurated Anioma Senator is to prove the world right by serving excellently.Anioma are among the most educated and dignified people in Nigeria.Ned has the education and exposure to excel.

May history count well for a man who loves making a good show.

Chiazor is a veteran journalist and Media leader.