BRITISH DEP. HIGH COMMISSIONER VISITS FUBARA, SET TO PARTNER WITH RIVERS GOVTH

Rivers Gov. Siminalayi Fubara (m), flanked by Ben Llewellyn-Jones, OBE, British Deputy High Commissioner, Lagos (r) & Hanish Tye, Political Secretary, British High Commission, (l), when they visited Government House, Port Harcourt, Wednesday, June 15, 2023





The British Deputy High Commissioner (Lagos), Mr. Ben Llewellyn-Jones OBE has given his assurance of intended partnership with the Rivers State Government to promote economic growth in the state through diverse business investment and wealth-creation initiatives.

Mr. Llewellyn-Jones OBE disclosed this while speaking to the press shortly after he led a delegation of the British High Commission from Lagos on a visit to the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

He said the meeting with the Governor was to intimate him of the planned expansion of business development and investment opportunities by British companies. The aim is to improve basic public services, enhance security, create job opportunities and help the economy grow.

Mr. Llewellyn-Jones added that the initiative was also to foster a better and stronger diplomatic relationship between the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

He also pointed out that there are already many British companies doing business in the state and contributing to its economy, but it was pertinent to review and seek out encouraging conditions to expand bilateral opportunities.

Signed

Boniface Onyedi

SSA on Media to the Governor of Rivers State

June 15, 2023.