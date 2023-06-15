EFCC: Chukkol Takes Over As Acting Chairman, From Suspended Bawa

Abdulkarim Chukkol, the Director of Operations at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has emerged as the new helmsman of the Agency in an Acting capacity, following the suspension of Abdulrasheed Bawa, the ersthwhile Chairman of the Commission, by President Bola Tinubu.



A statement signed by the Director, Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Willie Bassey, had directed Bawa to hand over to the Director of Operations at the commission.

Chukkol, a Principal Detective/investigator at the Commission would be piloting affairs, pending the appointment of another substantive Chairman of the anti-graft agency.

Chukkol holds Bachelor of Science Degree from University of Maiduguri in 2000 and subsequently pursued his Post-Graduate Diploma in Criminal Justice Education from University of Virginia, United States of America in 2011.

The detective, who joined the EFCC in 2003 and rose through the ranks to become Principal Detective and Director of Operations, also had Diploma in Cybersecurity and Spectrum Monitoring.

He was at a point at the FBI National Academy, Quantico. Chukkol formerly headed the Port Harcourt’s zonal office of the commission before he was transferred back to the headquarters in Abuja.

He subsequently took over from Mohammed Abba as the Director of Operations, who had since returned to the Nigeria Police Force after he acted as Acting Chairman of the commission immediately Magu was suspended.