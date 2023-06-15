FUBARA ATTENDS INAUGURAL NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL, AS TINUBU CONSTITUTES BODY

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State was among other state governors that on Thursday attended the inaugural National Economic Council with the Vice-president, Sen. Kashim Shettima presiding over the meeting as the head of the Council.

A press statemen by Boniface Onyedi, SSA (Media) to the Governor of Rivers State, revealed that the NEC, which comprises the governors of the 36 states of the federation as members, was inaugurated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Executive Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja before going into its private session.

Inaugurating the Council President Tinubu charged governors to support his administration’s move to transform the economy, adding that the task of growing the nation’s economy is quite cumbersome as there is no excuse for failure.

