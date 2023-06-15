NUPENG, NSCDC FACE-OFF: CG Removes Rivers State Commandant, Institutes Investigation Panel

Micheal Ogar, ersthwhile Rivers State Commandant, NSCDC

PRESS RELEASE

Date: June 15, 2023

NUPENG, NSCDC FACEOFF: CG REMOVES RIVERS STATE COMMANDANT, INSTITUTES INVESTIGATION PANEL.

A high-powered investigation panel has been constituted by the Commandant General (CG), of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, OFR, to look into the circumstances leading to the blockage of the entrance of Rivers State Command of the NSCDC, located at Olu Obasanjo way, GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Wednesday.

The commitee headed by the DCG in charge of Operations, Dauda Mungadi, is to objectively investigate the role played by the State Commandant and members of the command Anti-vandal team in the crisis.

In the same vein, the CG ordered the removal of the Rivers State Commandant, Micheal Ogar, and directed him to hand over the affairs of the Command to his Deputy, pending the deployment of a substantive State Commandant.

He expressed shock at the action taken by NUPENG which painted a surprising scenario and an unwarranted contradiction to the ideals of the Corps.

Dr Audi noted that, humility and integrity in service delivery is the watchword of the Corps, as such, any breach of trust or suspected compromise by any personnel will not be treated with kids gloves.

“I have constituted a high powered committee to carry out full scale investigation into the incident in Port Harcourt.

“Nigerians are fully aware that we are the lead agency in protection of critical government assets and infrastructure.

“Therefore, under my watch, no act of indiscipline, compromise or sabotage would be condoned from anyone within and outside the Corps.

“I have given the committee a marching order to ascertain the role played by either of the parties and anyone found guilty would be severely dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Recall that the CG recently summoned Niger Delta State Commandants to Abuja, to charge them on the need to rejig their anti vandal units in line with Mr President’s order to stop oil theft and other criminal activities within the sector.

He expressed confidence in the ability of of the committee to carry out unbiased investigation and appealed to members of the public and all interested stakeholders to await the outcome of the investigation and proposed recommendations.

The CG assured that NSCDC will continue to sanitise the oil sector by waging war against oil thieves and illegal oil bunkerers sabotaging the nation’s economy.

He urged all critical stakeholders to continue supporting the Corps in its renewed fight against oil theft by giving credible information that may lead to the arrest of all nefarious individuals involved in sharp practices within the oil industry.

CC OLUSOLA ODUMOSU

DIRECTOR, PUBLIC RELATIONS

NSCDC, NHQ, ABUJA.