PRES. TINUBU APPOINTS DELE ALAKE, NUHU RIBADU, OTHERS AS SPECIAL ADVISERS

APPOINTMENT OF SPECIAL ADVISERS

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following as Special Advisers:

1.Mr. Dele Alake

Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy

  1. Mr. Yau Darazo

Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs

  1. Mr. Wale Edun

Special Adviser, Monetary Policies

  1. Mrs. Olu Verheijen

Special Adviser, Energy

  1. Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji

Special Adviser, Revenue

  1. Mr. Nuhu Ribadu

Special Adviser, Security

  1. Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu

Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment.

  1. Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas

Special Adviser, Health

Abiodun Oladunjoye

Director Information

State House

June 15, 2023

