PRES. TINUBU APPOINTS DELE ALAKE, NUHU RIBADU, OTHERS AS SPECIAL ADVISERS

APPOINTMENT OF SPECIAL ADVISERS
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following as Special Advisers:
1.Mr. Dele Alake
Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy
- Mr. Yau Darazo
Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs
- Mr. Wale Edun
Special Adviser, Monetary Policies
- Mrs. Olu Verheijen
Special Adviser, Energy
- Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji
Special Adviser, Revenue
- Mr. Nuhu Ribadu
Special Adviser, Security
- Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu
Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment.
- Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas
Special Adviser, Health
Abiodun Oladunjoye
Director Information
State House
June 15, 2023