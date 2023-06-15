PRES. TINUBU APPOINTS DELE ALAKE, NUHU RIBADU, OTHERS AS SPECIAL ADVISERS

APPOINTMENT OF SPECIAL ADVISERS

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following as Special Advisers:

1.Mr. Dele Alake

Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy

Mr. Yau Darazo

Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs

Mr. Wale Edun

Special Adviser, Monetary Policies

Mrs. Olu Verheijen

Special Adviser, Energy

Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji

Special Adviser, Revenue

Mr. Nuhu Ribadu

Special Adviser, Security

Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu

Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment.

Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas

Special Adviser, Health

Abiodun Oladunjoye

Director Information

State House

June 15, 2023