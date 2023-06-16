O.K CHINDA EMERGES MINORITY LEADER, HOUSE OF REPS; OZODINOBI IS DEPUTY

Hon. Kingsley Chinda

Honourable Ogundu Kingsley Chinda (popularly known as OK Chinda), has emerged as the new Minority Leader of the Federal House of Representatives.

Hon. Chinda, who represents Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency of Rivers State in the green chamber and was was unanimously endorsed by the Minority caucus of the House as a consensus candidate for the position, thus compelling the closest contender Hon. Oluwole Oke abide by the decision of the caucus majority.

House of Reps watchers will recall that Hon. Chinda had been embroiled in a power tussle for the same Minority leadership of the House in the 9th Assembly, against Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State.

Despite being endorsed by the PDP as it’s candidate for the position, via a letter to the leadership of the two chambers of the National Assembly, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila had declared to a very tense Assembly, that he had also received another letter signed by 99 members of the entire Minority caucus of the House comprising PDP and other parties endorsing Elumelu and went ahead, despite the rowdy atmosphere and boos from members, to read the letter, announcing Ndudi Elumelu as minority leader, Toby Okechukwu as deputy minority leader, Gideon Gwani as minority whip and Adesegun Adekoya as deputy minority whip.

Eventually, Hon. Chinda remained as the leader of the PDP while Elumelu was the recognized Minority Leader of the House of Representatives in the 9th Assembly; a situation which led to a chain reaction of events, including a crack in the relationship between Wike and Governor Okowa, who was obviously supporting Elumelu, the labelling of PDP National leaders as “Tax Collectors and the beginning of the end for Uche Secondus as PDP National Chairman, whom Wike believed had aligned with the “Tax Collectors” and did not protect Rivers interest in the House Minority Leadership tussle.

Interestingly, Hon. Elumelu did not make it back to the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives, having lost his election to Labour Party’s Ngozi Okolie in Aniocha/ Oshimili Federal Constituency, and so an intriguing Minority leadership scenario was avoided, and Oluwole Oke, touted to be sponsored by PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, opted to do the right thing by stepping down in the face of unanimous support and endorsement for Hon. OK Chinda to emerge as Consensus candidate for the Minority leader position.

Also, on Thursday, June 15, Hon. George Ibezimako Ozodinobi, a member of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the Labour Party, emerged as the Deputy Minority leader of the House.

Hon. Ozodinobi, who represents Anaocha/Njikoka/Dunakofia Federal Constituency of Anambra State, also overcame his main contender, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, who represents Ogbaru Federal Constituency, through consensus.

Hon. Ogene, a ranking member from the 7th Assembly, who had earlier emerged as the Labour Party Leader in the house, defeating Ozodinobi and Dennis Agbo, in the contest for the position in May, was compelled to step down this time, in recognition of the overwhelming popularity of Ozodinobi, who hails from the same constituency as the LP presidential candidate in the February 25 election, Mr. Peter Obi.

Feelers from the National Assembly indicate that both Hon. Chinda and Hon. Ozodinobi were presented to the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass, as the Leaders of the Minority caucus of the House of Representatives, immediately after their endorsement by the members of the caucus.