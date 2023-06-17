Eze Anaba is New NGE President; Uwugiaren, Nwosu, Others Retain Positions

Eze Anaba

Eze Anaba, the Daily Editor of Vanguard Newspaper (Vanguard Media Limited), has emerged as the new president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), after a keenly contested election, during the NGE’s 2023 biennial conventionon, which held in Owerri, the Imo state capital, on Friday, June 16, 2023..

Anaba scored 250 votes to defeat his only challenger, Bolaji Adebiyi of THISDAY Newspaper, who polled 81 votes, to emerge victorious as the new helmsman of the umbrella body for distinguished, top flight journalists and prominent individuals in the Media Industry, in Nigeria.

Anaba succeeded Mr. Mustspha Isa of the Silverbird Group. He and other elected officials, will pilot the affairs of NGE for the next two years.

Before his election, Anaba, who holds a Master’s degree in Communication from Leicester University, UK, was the Social and Publicity Secretary of NGE.

He has also at various times been the Deputy Editor, Saturday Editor, Senior Deputy News Editor, and the Law and Human Rights Editor, in his illustrious media career with Vanguard Newspaper.

Eze Anaba, who hails from Abia State, will bring to his new portfolio, a cerebral, robust media management experience and huge contacts in the public and private sectors.

Eze Anaba, the new NGE President displaying his certificate

Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren was returned as General Secretary, while Steve Nwosu also retained his seat as Treasurer.

About 341 editors from all parts of Nigeria attended the convention which was declared open by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

Some other officials who were returned unopposed include: Husseina Bangshika as Deputy President; Kabir Alabi Garba, Vice President West; Gabriel Akinadewo Folajimi, Assistant Secretary; Umoru Ibrahim, Vice President North; Muhammad Sanusi and Paulyn Owhievbie Ugbodaga, both Standing Committee members from North; Charles Kalu, Social/Publicity Secretary; Sheddy Ozoene, Vice President East; Chinedu Egere and Dom Isute, Standing Committee for Eastern part of Nigeria; as well as Onuoha Ukeh, Rose Moses and Oluwole Sogunle as Standing Committee for the West.

Eze Anaba (m) flanked by some newly elected NGE officials