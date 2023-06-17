Fubara Felicitates Anaba As New NGE President

Eze Anaba, new NGE President

PRESS RELEASE

FUBARA FELICITATES WITH ANABA AS NGE PRESIDENT

…Charges Editors On Upholding Truth, Development

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has felicitated with Mr. Eze Anaba, Editor of Vanguard Media Limited for emerging President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors, NGE on Friday.

The governor commended the Guild of Editors for electing a man of Anaba’s calibre who is a seasoned journalist and professional with enormous experience, praying that Anaba will utilize his new position as the President of the Guild to promote social harmony and development.

He charged the Editors to put the interest of the nation first in their information management by upholding the tenets of truth and fairness at all times in order to foster development for prosperity in the country.

Fubara said he will be looking forward to partnering with the Guild to advance the development frontier of Rivers State under his continuity and consolidation agenda, and solicited their continuous support.

The governor noted that he is particular about the peace and development of the state so as to take it to a greater height for the good of the people.

He congratulated the NGE for holding a successful convention in Owerri, Imo State and electing officers to pilot its affairs.

Signed

Boniface Onyedi

SSA on Media to the Governor of Rivers State

June 17, 2023