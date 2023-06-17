WE WANT TO ACHIEVE MORE FOR RIVERS PEOPLE – Fubara

*** Charges New Commissioners On Quality Service

(L-R) Dr. Jacobson Nbina, Engr. Charles Amadi, Dr. Roseline Adawari Uranta & Christopher Green Esq, being sworn in as Commissioners at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday, June 16, 2023

Governor Siminalayi Fubara has assured that his administration will achieve more development for the State with the calibre of persons being appointed into his government.

A statement by Boniface Onyedi, SSA (Media) to the Governor of Rivers State, disclosed that speaking while swearing in nine new commissioners at the Council Chambers of the Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday, June 16, 2023, Gov. Fubara said engaging persons who served in the previous administration aligns with the vision of continuity and consolidation.

He urged them to see themselves as part of the formidable team put together to constitute what he called a full system that is determined to provide better governance to Rivers people, adding that there are huge expectations of Rivers people on his administration and vowed not to disappoint.

The governor noted that the new commissioners were already familiar with the tenets of governance and as such should “consider their appointments as an opportunity to deploy their wealth of experience in the service of the state.”

Sir Fubara said the Commissioners should be proactive in contending with issues of bureaucratic bottle neck which is the bane of public service, and enjoined them to work hard to improve the quality of service delivery to the people.

The Governor who congratulated the new commissioners on their appointments emphasized the need for “effective communication, commitment and defense of the state in any particular matter.”

The new commissioners include, former Chief of Staff Government House Port Harcourt, Engr, Emeka Nwoke, Barr Inime Aguma, Nwafor Uchechukwu, Kenneth Chisom Gbali, Henry Ogiri, Dr Jacobson Nbina, Engr Charles Amadi, Dr Roseline Adawari Uranta, and Barr Christopher Green.