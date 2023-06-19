PRESS RELEASE

19th June, 2023

DELTA PDP CONGRATULATES GOVERNOR OBOREVWORI AT 60

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has felicitated Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Governor of Delta State, on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary.

The Party in a statement, signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, expressed gratitude to God for His good hand on the Governor that has kept and led him through his life’s trajectory.

Governor Oborevwori’s resolve not to be discouraged by the nature of his upbringing, but instead, wade through the labyrinth of life by sheer obdurate determination and hard work, has propelled him to prominence in life.

We dare say that the Governor’s true life story is a source of inspiration to the young and upcoming persons, especially Deltans, who by now appreciate the fact that a good sense of industry, diligent pursuit of positive undertakings, a lifestyle of productiveness and humility are virtues that must be engaged, as one journeys through the challenges of life to achieve success.

Oborevwori’s, through his dogged exploits, exemplified these virtues; which, of course, led him to achieve success in every assignment that he has been privileged to undertake in politics and outside politics.

This is why we are confident that he would live up to the task of delivering on his administration’s M.O.R.E. Agenda, which is his social contract with the good people of Delta State to do more, by building on the foundations laid by the previous go-getting PDP administration in the State.

Accordingly, Delta PDP congratulates our amiable Governor on this auspicious occasion of his 60th birthday and welcomes him to the enviable club of sexagenarians.

Congratulations and Happy Birthday, Your Excellency, even as we wish you many happy returns.

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.