ELUMELU HAILS DELTA GOVERNOR, OBOREVWORI @ 60, URGES HIM TO CONTINUE TO BE A BLESSING

Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori

Hon. Ndudi Elumelu

Immediate past Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, OON, has felicitated the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary.

Elumelu in a statement on Monday June 19, 2023 thanked God for adding another victorious year to the age of the Governor and said that Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has continued to be a symbol of service to God and humanity.

Elumelu maintained that Oborevwori has used the greater part of his life in full dedication and commitment to the people, saying that he has continued to be an epitome of blessing, a beacon of hope and succor to so many.

“It is with a heart full of joy and thanksgiving to God that I heartily felicitate you, Your Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the Executive Governor of Delta State, on the occasion of your 60th birthday today.

“You are indeed a blessing, beacon of hope and succor not only to Delta State but also to humanity at large having made yourself available as a vessel in God’s hands in the mission to take our dear State to a greater height.

“Unarguably, your love, continued selfless service and unwavering commitment towards the wellbeing of the people earned you a place in history as the longest-serving Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and overwhelming election as the Governor of Delta State in the 2023 general elections.

“I urged you not to relent in your passion and commitment to the people and to remain a channel of blessing and joy by further applying your skills and uncommon vision towards the fulfillment of the lofty dreams of our State.

“I sincerely rejoice and congratulate you on this auspicious occasion and fervently pray to God to grant you many more years with good health, wisdom, strength; and continue to make you a source of joy and hope to many to the Glory of His Name and service to humanity.

“Happy birthday Your Excellency!.” Elumelu stated.