PRES. TINUBU DISSOLVES BOARDS OF FED. AGENCIES, GOVT OWNED COYS; EXEMPTS COMMISSIONS LISTED IN THIRD SCHEDULE OF CONSTITUTION (See List)



“OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY TO THE GOVERNMENT OF THE FEDERATION

PRESS & PUBLIC RELATIONS DEPARTMENT

June 19, 2023

PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT BOLA AHMED TINUBU APPROVES DISSOLUTION OF BOARDS OF FEDERAL GOVERNMENT PARASTATALS, AGENCIES, INSTITUTIONS AND GOVERNMENT-OWNED COMPANIES

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the immediate dissolution of the Governing Boards of all Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-Owned Companies in the exercise of its Constitutional Powers and in the Public interest.

The dissolution does not, however, affect Boards, Commissions and Councils listed in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

In view of this development and until such a time new boards are constituted, the Chief Executive Officers of the Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-Owned Companies are directed to refer matters requiring the attention of their Boards to the President, through the Permanent Secretaries of their respective supervisory Ministries and Offices.

Permanent Secretaries are directed, also, to route such correspondences to Mr President through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. Consequently, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies are to ensure compliance to the provision of this directive which took effect from Friday 16th June, 2023.

Permanent Secretaries are particularly directed to inform the Chief Executive Officers of the affected Agencies under the supervision of their respective Ministries/Offices for immediate compliance.

-Signed-

Willie Bassey

Director, Information

For: Secretary to the Government of the Federation”

INEC, NJC, 12 Other Agencies Survive Tinubu’s Dissolution Axe

The boards of at least 14 agencies pulled through Monday’s sweeping shake-up aborting the tenure of the top hierarchies of the Nigerian Government’s agencies, parastatals, institutions and state-owned companies.

President Bola Tinubu’s directive to dissolve the apex decision-making organs of the establishments falls within the ambit “of his Constitutional Powers and in the Public interest,” said the government in a statement Monday night.

The dissolution does not, however, affect boards, commissions and councils listed in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

They include:

(a) Code of Conduct Bureau;

b) Council of State;

(c) Federal Character Commission;

(d) Federal Civil Service Commission;

(e) Federal Judicial Service Commission;

(f) Independent National Electoral Commission;

(g) National Defence Council;

(h) National Economic Council;

(i) National Judicial Council;

(j) National Population Commission;

(k) National Security Council;

(l) Nigeria Police Council;

(m) Police Service Commission; and

(n)Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission