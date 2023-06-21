INVESTMENT INTERESTS IN ONNE, IKPOKIRI MUST BENEFIT RIVERS STATE – Fubara

***Frowns at OGFZA Neglect of East-West Road.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara (2nd left), Sen. Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, OGFZA Managing Director (left), Prof. Ngozi Odu (right) & Mr. Adekunle Ajayi, GM Operations, OGFZA during a courtesy visit on the Governor at Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday June 21, 2023

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara says the level of relationship that should exist between it and the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA) concerning the Onne Free Zone and the Ikpokiri Green Island will be devoid of charity gestures.

SSA (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, Boniface Onyedi, disclosed in a press release, that Governor Fubara made the assertion, when the Managing Director of OGFZA, Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura led a delegation of management on a courtesy visit to the Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

The governor said while his administration will leave no stone unturned in creating the right business environment for all investors, issues concerning the development of structures and full utilisation of the Ikpokiri Green Land in the Ogu/Bolo local government area will be seen from how it will benefit the State directly.

According to him, “We are only remembered when there is a need to explore from Rivers State. Oil and Gas Free Zone Onne has never and is not contributing to the welfare of this state.”

“We all have to sit down and look at things properly, it is no longer charity, because this time around, we mean business” he noted.

Governor Fubara said this new approach arose from the fact that the present Oil and Gas Onne Free Zone has not expanded opportunities for host communities nor made the standards of living better.

He wondered why the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority is not worried about the poor state of the East-West Road that has caused untold hardship to motorists, especially as heavy trucks from their operations contribute to the dilapidated state of the road.

Sir Fubara appreciated them for identifying with his administration and in the same breath expressed a desire to attract increased investment to the State.

However, governor Fubara insisted that for the proper take-off of any business activities at Ikpokiri, the State must know what specific and tangible benefits the state can derive before it can be given the required support.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara (r), greets Sen. Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, OGFZA Managing Director (l), during a courtesy visit on the Governor at Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday June 21, 2023

The Managing Director of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority, Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura told the governor of the levels of support they require from the State government to put to full use the Ikpokiri Green Land as an Economic Free Zone.

The Managing Director emphasised that there are latent opportunities for wealth and job creation with the number of investors already jostling for the zone if the Rivers State Government would take advantage of the area to support OGFZA in the development effort.