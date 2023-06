Dr. Tammy Danagogo

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, Governor of Rivers State has approved the appointment of the following persons:

Dr Tammy Wenike Danagogo, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Hon. Chidi Amadi, Chief of Staff, Government House

Signed

Boniface Onyedi

SSA on Media to the Governor of Rivers State

June 22, 2023