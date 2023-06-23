Our Govt’ll Avoid Path Of Failure – FUBARA

***Charges Appointees To Be Fair.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara (r), in a handsake with the new Secretary to the Rivers State Government, SSG, Dr Tammy Wenike Danagogo (l), after being sworn in at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has said his administration is mindful of succeeding, which is why it is committed to providing good governance and delivering dividends of democracy to Rivers people.

A statement by Boniface Onyedi, SSA (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, disclosed that Governor Fubara spoke, shortly after the swearing-in of Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo as Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), Hon. Chidi Amadi as Chief of Staff, Government House and Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh as a Commissioner, held at Government House in Port Harcourt, on Friday, June 23, 2023.

The governor stated that his administration, founded on the mantra of continuity and consolidation, identifies persons with a wealth of experience for an appointment so that they contribute meaningfully to the success being pursued.

He charged the newly sworn-in officers to be fair to everybody in their dealings while offering their best services to the administration that is determined not to fail.

Sir Fubara said his stewardship is open to constructive criticism from the public as this would further help in identifying areas and issues that require more attention but advised the populace not to peddle false and misleading information.