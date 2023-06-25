WE WILL PARTNER TRADITIONAL RULERS IN BUILDING PROSPEROUS RIVERS – Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, giving his address at the 71st birthday of His Majesty, Ohna Sergeant Awuse, Paramount Ruler of Emohua Kingdom and Chairman, Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council, on Saturday, June 24, 2023

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has described traditional rulers as critical stakeholders whose efforts at peace building in their various domains contribute to achieving good governance.

The governor spoke at the 71st birthday celebration and one year of enthronement of His Royal Majesty, Nne-Nwe-Eli Emohua XIII (OLO IV), Ohna Sergeant Chidi Awuse that held in Emohua Town of Emohua Local Government Area on Saturday.

He assured that his administration will work with the traditional rulers as it builds a prosperous Rivers State and urged HRM Ohna Awuse to as chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council deploy his wealth of experience in administering the council and provide useful guidance that will help the government to serve Rivers people better.

Governor Fubara used the occasion to commend the immediate past governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike, for driving the New Rivers Vision, practically and structurally in transforming the State under his watch, while also achieving a successful political transition.

In his speech, the former governor, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike congratulated the celebrant, HRM Ohna Awuse for being a principled man to trust, whose contributions made it possible for the Ikwerre to become governors of Rivers State, and also supported the emergence of Sir Fubara as governor.

On his part, the celebrant, HRM Ohna Awuse expressed gratitude to God for his protection over his family, making him attain 71 years, being enthroned Nne-Nwe-Eli Emohua XIII (OLO IV), appointed chairman of Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council and also as the Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Signed

Boniface Onyedi

SSA on Media to the Governor of Rivers State

June 24, 2023