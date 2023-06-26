FUBARA ASSURES QUALITY HEALTH CARE DELIVERY FOR RIVERS PEOPLE

Prof. Ngozi Odu, Rivers State Deputy Governor (r) with Dr. Omosivie Maduka, President, Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria, Rivers State chapter (MWAN), during the courtesy visit of the body to Government House, Port Harcourt, on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, says that his administration will continue to synergize with the Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN) and other health-related organizations to deliver quality healthcare to Rivers people.

Governor Fubara stated this when he received members of the Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Rivers State Branch, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Monday, June 26, 2023.

A statement by Owupele Benebo, Head of Press, Deputy Governor’s Office, Port Harcourt, disclosed that the governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, said:

“We are all aware of what our predecessor did across the State, especially the tremendous achievements in the health sector. So, for us, it is a government of consolidation and continuity. We will continue to build on the solid foundation that has been laid by the previous administration, and to achieve that; all hands must be on deck”.

The governor commended the Medical Women Association for putting Rivers State on the global map by producing the Vice President, Medical Women’s International Association Near East & African Region, which is one of the eight regions of the world body, adding that MWAN was one of the organizations that supported him in his quest to becoming the State Governor.

In her address, the President of the Medical Women Association, Dr. Omosivie Maduka, said their visit is to felicitate with the Governor on his victory at the polls and successful swearing-in as well as to thank him for his support for the Association’s plans to host the 23rd Biennial General Meeting and Scientific Conference.

She noted that the body is ready to partner with the Rivers State Government in her laudable effort to improve healthcare delivery in the State.