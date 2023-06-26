JOEL-ONOWAKPO HOLDS INAUGURATION THANKSGIVING, SAYS 10TH SENATE’LL BRING BEST INPUT INTO NATIONAL GOVERNANCE

Senator Joe-Onowakpo Thomas

The Senator Representing Delta South Senatorial District, in the National Assembly (NASS), Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas has said that the 10th Senate was poised to bring the best input into governance in the country, as he appreciates God on his election victory.

Senator Joel-Onowakpo stated this while speaking with newsmen during his election victory/inauguration thanksgiving held at Christ Chosen Deliverance Church, headquarters Irri, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State.

He said that as a professional accountant, and somebody who has been in business and public service, it was expected that his wealth of experience would be brought to bear in championing development programmes and policies that will have direct bearing on his Senatorial district, Delta State and Nigeria at large.

Accordingto him, “We are bringing the best of input into Governance. Which simply means that we are focusing on development, which is trying to put projects in the budget that will impact positively in the lives of the people.

“We are going to make laws that will affect the lives of the people. Then we can see how we can create employment for our teaming youths and also provide employment for those who are not in an employable state. So in all ramifications, we are bringing professionalism into governance.

“And I think for anybody who wants to make significant strides in Nigeria, Delta State will benefit immensely from the combined services of the caliber of people that Delta State have taken to the red Chamber. They will benefit immensely from myself and from my brother from Delta Central Senatorial District. We are both core professionals, we are catalyst for change and we are ready to do that. I also believe that, the Nigeria you see today is not the Nigeria to the expectations of many Nigerians and we will change the narratives.”

While offering thanksgiving to God during the service, Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas said; “I am dedicating this victory to God for safe keeping and also dedicating myself to God for Him to use me mightily to fulfil His scripture that says; When the righteous are in authority the people rejoice.

“I believe without having any doubts in our mind that this victory wouldn’t have been possible without God on our side. We went through many battles. But at the end, God gave us victory.

“I want to first, appreciate our men of God who are here present to graced this occasion and for your prayers since when this race began till now. I also sincerely from the depth of my heart thank our Royal Fathers across Delta South Senatorial District for being in this auditorium. I know what it takes for our Royal Fathers to leave their various Palaces to be here. I am most grateful and its an honour for me, my family to have you all here today.

“I also thank my party Leaders and my father Comr O.S Macaulay, Isoko Development Union, led by the President General, Prof. Chris Akpotu, and eminent personalities here present, the good people of Delta South Senatorial District. I say, a big thank to you to them.”

He prayed and vowed to God Almighty to use him to represent the good people of Delta South Senatorial District effectively.

On his part, the Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Chief Ede Dafinone, said; “Today presents an opportunity for my Dear brother and colleague, Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas and his team to come together as a unit. They fought a hard long battle and this really is a celebration to say God we thank you for preserving our lives all over the period of the campaigns. So it’s a day of celebration.

“We started with a thanksgiving at the Church and this session of it is to thank the team that was in the campaign for a whole year which is not a short campaign at all.”

He added that; “I am thankful that my brother from this Senatorial District is a very well distinguished gentleman and professional chartered accountant. So as a fellow professional we will bring added value to the 10th Senate.

“We will bring a professional approach. But significantly our people sent us to bring development back home for them. Development that touches them generally and specifically. So the trust of our jobs will be not just to tar roads or develop the health sectors but also individuals. To let the empowerment touch individuals generally.”

Earlier on in his homily, the founder/ General Overseer of Christ Chosen Deliverance Church, Amb Apostle (Dr.) M.T.O Oki, harps on the need to return to God with thanksgiving.

In the message tagged: “How Can I Forget So Soon”, with scripture references from 2 Samuel 6:14-16, Psalms 67:5-6, and Psalms 20:1, he said, “Our distinguished Senator remember the goodness of God upon his life hence he has returned to give thanks to God for His election victory and inauguration.”

He commended the entire Isoko nation, Ijaw and Itsekiri ethnic nationalities for ensuring that, Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas emerged the Senator Representing Delta South Senatorial District, urging them to pray and support him in order for him to attract meaningful development to Delta South Senatorial District.

The thanksgiving service and reception was attended by eminent personalities from all walks of life including Royal Fathers and top Chieftains of the All Progressive Congress in Delta State.