OKOLIE PLEDGES QUALITY REPRESENTATION FOR ANIOCHA/OSHIMILI FED. CONSTITUENCY; ASAGBA OF ASABA, OTHERS GRACE THANKSGIVING

Newly inaugurated member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ngozi Lawrence Okolie of Labour Party, has pledged to deliver quality representation to his constituents, even as he has assured the people to expect a better and robust representation in the green chamber of the national assembly.

Hon Ngozi Okolie, who made the pledge while speaking during the National Assembly Inauguration Reception/Thanksgiving service to mark his induction as member representing the constituency, which held at Emmanuel De Saviour Catholic Church, GRA, Asaba, on Sunday, June 25, 2023, declared that he cannot overlook the hand of God in his electoral victory hence he deemed it necessary, just like the biblical story of the ten lepers where only one out of the ten lepers who were healed, came back to thank God for the miracle, to hold the thanksgiving service in commemoration of his victory at the February 25 polls.

Assuring the people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of effectively representing their interest at the Federal Legislature, Hon. Okolie emphasized that they made applauded them for making the that they made the right decision to elect him as the first indigene of Oshimili South to represent the Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

He stressed that as a well known grassroots person, he cannot afford to fail them, even as he promised proper engagement with the people in the collective effort to deliver the dividends of democracy to his Constituency and constituents.

Earlier at the thanksgiving service held the Emmanuel De Saviour Catholic Church, Asaba, Reverend Father Peter Mobuogwu in a homily encouraged Christians not to give up hope or entertain fears while facing unfulfilled dreams.

He stated that power and authority come from God and admonished people to learn to humble and hope on God.

According to him “in a democratic setting the power to choose leaders belonged to the people, as was demonstrated in the case of Ngozi Okolie, who had made several unsuccessful attempts in the past to represent his people”.

The Priest therefore urged the federal lawmaker not to take the mandate given to him by the people of Aniocha/Oshimili for granted now that it had pleased God to place him in the National Assembly this time around.

At the reception, which held at Uga Umueze Afadia, in Umuaji quarters, Asaba the Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty Asagba Prof. Chike Edozien represented by the Ihonor of Asaba/Secretary to the Asagba in Council Chief Patrick Ndili noted that this was the first time somebody from Asaba was going to represent the constituency since 1999.

He prayed for his success and called on him remain a grass root man and accessible as he is known for.

Dignitaries from all walks of life graced the occasion including some members from the ruling PDP and APC coupled with a lot of cultural displays.

Delta North Political watchers will recall that, prior to the election of Hon. Ngozi Lawrence Okolie in 2023, the representation for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, comprising Four LGAS; Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Oshimili North and Oshimili South, at the Federal House of Reps, had been dominated by the the two Aniocha Constituencies, since 1999; Hon. Ned Nwoko and recently, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu both from Aniocha North and Hon. Paschal Nwaoranine Adigwe and Hon. Joan Onyemachi Bielonwu (Mrakpor), from Aniocha South respectively.

Hon. Ngozi Okolie has thus broken the Aniocha jinx by emerging as the first indigene from the Oshimili axis, this time Oshimili South and indeed from Asaba the State capital community/town, to represent the Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.