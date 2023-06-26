News

P/HARCOURT AIRPORT NOW OBAFEMI JEREMIAH AWOLOWO AIRPORT, AS TINUBU RENAMES 15 AIRPORTS AFTER BUHARI, DIETTE-SPIFF, OTHER NATIONAL LEADERS

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Late Wilberforce Chuba Okadigbo

President Bola Tinubu, has renamed some federal airports after several prominent Nigerians.

The renaming of the airports was announced in a memo released by the Federal Ministry of Aviation dated June 1, 2023, and signed by Mrs Joke Olatunji for the Director of Airport Operations on Monday.

The statement noted that the President renamed the airports “as part of reforms of the Aviation sector.”

The Maiduguri Airport was renamed after the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari and the Port Harcourt Airport after the late nationalist Obafemi Awolowo, while the Nasarawa Airport immortalised the late founder of the Sokoto Caliphate, Usman Dan Fodio.

Also, the Benin Airport was renamed after the late Oba of Benin, Oba Akenzua II, Ebonyi Airport after the late Senate President Chuba Okadigbo, and the Ibadan Airport after the late Premier of the old Western Region, Ladoke Akintola.

See the full list below:

Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo
His Royal Majesty, King Alfred Papapreye Diete-Spiff, is the pioneer Military Governor of Rivers State, now Rivers and Bayelsa states, from 1967 to 1975
HRM, King Alfred Papapreye Diette-Spiff
  1. Akure Airport – Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu
  2. Benin Airport – Oba Akenzua II
  3. Dutse Airport – Muhammad Nuhu Sanusi
  4. Ebonyi Airport – Chuba Wilberforce Okadigbo
  5. Gombe Airport – Brigadier Zakari Maimalari
  6. Ibadan Airport – Samuel Ladoke Akintola
  7. Ilorin Airport – Gen. Tunde Idiagbon
  8. Kaduna Airport – Hassan Usman Katsina
  9. Maiduguri Airport – Gen. Mumammadu Buhari
  10. Makurdi Airport – Joseph Sarwuan Tarka
  11. Minna Airpor – Mallam Abubakar Imam
  12. Nassarawa Airport – Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio
  13. Osubi Airport – Alfred Diete Spiff
  14. Port Harcourt Airport – Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo
  15. Yola Airport – Lamido Aliyu Mustapha
Shehu Usman Dan Fodio
Chief Samuel Aknitola
Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola
