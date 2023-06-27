DESOPADEC, NJC, 5 Others Exempted, As Oborevwori Dissolves Boards Of Delta Agencies, Commissions, Parastatals

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has dissolved boards of some State Commissions, Agencies and Parastatals.

The announcement was contained in a press statement signed by Dr. Kingsley Emu, Secretary to the Delta State Government, SSG, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Some Boards were however, excluded from the dissolution hammer, as the new administration continues to settle down to the business of governance in Delta State.

The exempted Boards are listed in the statement which reads in part:

“It is hereby announced for the information of the general public, particularly Deltans that in exercise of his constitutional powers and also, for public interest, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Governor of Delta State has approved the immediate dissolution of board of all state Commissions, Parastatals and agencies.

“For the purpose of clarity, the dissolution does not affect,

1. The Civil Service Commission,

2. Judicial Service Commission,

3. Delta State Independent Electoral Service Commission.

4. House of Assembly Service Commission,

5. Local Government Service Commission,

6. Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission,

7. Governing Councils of Educational Institutions and

8 Delta State Board of Internal Revenue.

The statement then directed the Chief Executive Officers of the Commissions, Parastatals and agencies of the affected Boards, to hand over to the administrative Head in their various offices.