Jubilation In Warri As Oborevwori Approves Transformer For Residents

Residents of 1st Marine Gate in Warri, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Monday, jubilated as the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori approved the provision of a brand new transformer for the community.

Oborevwori, who gave the approval during an inspection of the storm water control projects in the area, said the transformer would be delivered to the area through the Council Chairman in two weeks.

The Governor gave the approval following complaints by the residents of over two years power outage in the area.

Speaking to journalists in Warri, Oborevwori said; “I actually went there for inspection and the residents said they have transformer challenge and a transformer is something we can actually order.

“I assured them that within two weeks they will get the transformer delivered to them through the Warri South Council Chairman”, Oborevwori stated.

Residents of the locality, who could not hide their joy, expressed gratitude to Governor Oborevwori for being sensitive to their plight, praying God to continue to use him to do greater things for the people of the State.

Speaking on the development, Chairman, Warri South Local Government Council, Dr Michael Tidi lauded Governor Oborevwori for the transformer donation and commended him for the renewed vigour to transform Warri and environs.

“I must thank our dear Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori for listening to the cries of the people and it’s a testament to the fact that he is ready to match words with action. Deltans, particularly people of Warri South Local Government Area, should brace up for better days ahead.

“Governor Oborevwori is a ‘Warri Boy’ and I have no doubt that the Warri of our dream is not far away, with him on the saddle. I was part of his delegation that just went round Warri to inspect the storm water drainage project being constructed by the State Government.

“I am upbeat that the project execution would be accelerated in the days ahead as the Governor is very keen on the completion in record time”. Tidi said.