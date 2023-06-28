EDUCATION SHOULD BE ACCESSIBLE TO EVERY DELTAN – Onyeme

Delta State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, has said that quality education should be at the reach of every Deltan.

Onyeme made the statement on Tuesday at his office, Government House, Asaba, when he played host to members of the National Open University of Nigeria Alumni Association, NOUNAA, Delta State Chapter.

According to him, it was because of the need for education to be at the reach of every Nigerian that the NOUN was established.

He said, “our desire as a government is that every local government area in our state should have one study centre of NOUN, that was the concept for establishing the Open University.

“For every local government area to have a study centre, there are roles that the host communities should play before the institution is established in their domain.

”Our dream is for the study centres to be in every local government area in our state, but as a government, it is not possible for us to go ahead to create study centers for communities.”

He thanked members of NOUNAA for identifying with him, assuring that as an individual who worked in the university in its formative stage for more than nine years, he will continue to identify with the ideals of NOUN and urged members of NOUNAA to always bring out their best to support the Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration to succeed in Delta State.

The deputy governor noted that the success of the administration will translate to success of all Deltans.

Chairman of NOUNAA, Delta State chapter, Mr. Collins Abuah, expressed joy that Sir Onyeme emerged as the Deputy Governor of Delta State and congratulated him for his successful assumption of office, stating that “Sir Onyeme is a father-figure in the National Open University of Nigeria.”

The Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta State chapter, Engr. Dan Ossai, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Sir Christopher Osakwe, among others, were in attendance during the visit