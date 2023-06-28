Fed Govt To Discontinue Funding Of Professional Bodies

The Federal Government, through Budget office of the Federation (Ministry of Budget and National Planning, MBNP), has announced the discontinuation of funding for Professional Bodies/Councils in Nigeria.

This announcement was contained in a Press Release issued by the Budget Office of the Federation and signed by Ben Akabueze, Director General, in a circular, DG/BDT/GEN.CORR/2016/XII/3067 on Monday, June 26, 2023. which is expected to commence for some like the Optometrists and Dispensing Opticians Board from 2024 budget, while others will be effective from December 31st, 2026.

According to the letter, “the Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS) at it’s 13th meeting, approved the discontinuation of budgetary allocation to Professional Bodies/Councils effective Ist January, 2024.

The purpose of the letter, according to Ben Nwabueze, was to inform the affected professional bodies that, that his office, in line with the PCS directive, will no longer make budgetary provisions for the bodies, which means that they will henceforth be regarded as self funding organizations.

“For the avoidance of doubt, you will be required, effective 1st January, 2024, to be fully responsible for your overhead, personnel and capital expenditures”, the letter stated and concluded by asking the bodies to accept the assurances of the best regards from the Budget office of the Federation (Ministry of Budget and National Planning MBNP).

Professional bodies are institutions established for regulatory purposes. They decide, maintain and regulate the ethics of practice and conduct of professionals in their profession. Almost all the professions in Nigeria have regulatory bodies and some have been running on government’s budgetary allocation.

Below is a list of some of the bodies that are likely to be affected by the directive;

-Nigerian Bar Association (NBA)

-Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAN)

-Chartered Institute of Administration (CIA

-Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN)

-Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON)

-Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN)

-Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN)

-Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN)

-Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA)

-Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM)

-Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS)

-National Teacher’s’ Institute (NTI)

-Nigerian Medical Association (NMA)

-Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN)

-There are many more, some even with overlapping functions and duplications.