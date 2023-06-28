FUBARA ASURES OF PARTNERING CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY FOR PEACE, DEVT IN RIVERS

(R-L) Apostle Zilly Agrey, Prof. Ngozi Odu, Deputy Governor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Pastor W. F. Kumuyi & his wife, Mrs. Esther Kumuyi during the visit of GS Deeper Christian Life Ministries visit on the Governor at Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has reiterated the commitment of his administration to partner with the Christian community to promote peace and development in the state.

A statement by Boniface Onyedi, SSA (Media) to the Rivers Governor disclosed that, Sir Fubara, while hosting the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministries, World Wide, Dr W.F Kumuyi and his team on a courtesy call in Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, expressed his appreciation for the role of the church in promoting the gospel of Christ globally. He particularly commended Pastor Kumuyi for his works and interest in enhancing peace in Rivers State.

The governor further reaffirmed his position that Rivers State is a Christian State and will continue to uphold such Christian tenets and values by supporting the activities and programmes of the Church to fight social vices and other youth related crimes which are on the increase as a result of negative impact of technology.

Fubara who described Kumuyi’s visit to Rivers State as home coming thanked him for extending his global crusade to Rivers State and subsequently donated 2000 bags of rice to the church in the spirit of the Eld El Kabir celebration.

According to him, “As a government, we will collaborate with you on any other programme by you or any other christian body that we confirm as genuine, to give you necessary support to continue to preach His Gospel.”

In his remark, Dr W.F Kumuyi said the visit was to intimate the governor on the ongoing global crusade of the Deeper Christian Life Ministries in Rivers State, which includes; hosting of Minister’s Conference and preaching the word in line with the objectives of the Deeper Christian Life Ministries’ Global Crusade.

Pastor Kumuyi who commended the Rivers State Governor for impactful leadership in the state and for supporting the ongoing church crusade meant to preach the gospel to the youth to have focus and direction.